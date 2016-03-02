 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on assets (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on January 1, 2016

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared the ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on their assets to January 1, 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 of the banks: 

    No.BanksAsssets (in thousand AZN)
    1Pasha Bank2 136 164
    2KapitalBank2 019 880
    3Accessbank1 188 798
    4ASB Bank690 399
    5Azer-Turk Bank 671 882
    6Atabank607 200
    7Demirbank588 938
    8Muganbank568 191
    9Turanbank525 905
    10Zaminbank484 263
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi