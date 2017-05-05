 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of non-interest revenues (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of non-interest revenues in the first quarter of 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksAnnual dynamics of non-interest revenues, %
    1Gunaybank881,9
    2Caspian Development Bank 755,6
    3Bank BTB308,9
    4Bank Eurasia94,2
    5Expressbank36,6
    6Rabitabank32,4
    7Silkway Bank31,3
    8Bank Respublika22,4
    9ASB Bank21,1
    10Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan7,5

