    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on aggregate capital (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on aggregate capital as of July 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksAggregate capital 
    (in thsd AZN)
    1PASHA Bank359 468
    2Kapital Bank252 972
    3Xalg Bank243 729
    4Atabank144 715
    5Expressbank139 759
    6Silkway Bank113 404
    7Rabitabank105 456
    8Unibank104 449
    9ASB Bank83 918
    10Nakhchivanbank70 583

