Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on aggregate capital (TOP-10)

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on aggregate capital as of July 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Aggregate capital
(in thsd AZN)
|1
|PASHA Bank
|359 468
|2
|Kapital Bank
|252 972
|3
|Xalg Bank
|243 729
|4
|Atabank
|144 715
|5
|Expressbank
|139 759
|6
|Silkway Bank
|113 404
|7
|Rabitabank
|105 456
|8
|Unibank
|104 449
|9
|ASB Bank
|83 918
|10
|Nakhchivanbank
|70 583
