Ranking of Azerbaijani banks for total amount of state mortgage loans (01.01.2017)

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund (AMF) published the ranking of authorized credit institutions for the total amount of government mortgage loans.
Report informs, by the end of 2016 of Muganbank took first place in the ranking by the number of active government refinanced mortgage loans serviced by the authorized credit organizations.
Notably, in the country so far granted 18,162 mortgage loans worth 741.3 million AZN.
|No.
|Banks
|Active loans, unit
|1
|Muganbank
|2 128
|2
|Bank BTB
|1 942
|3
|AGBank
|1 551
|4
|Xalg Bank
|1 437
|5
|Demirbank
|1 395
|6
|Unibank
|1 227
|7
|Nikoil Bank
|1 116
|8
|Bank Respublika
|937
|9
|NBC Bank
|781
|10
|AFB Bank
|716
|11
|Kapital Bank
|693
|12
|Atabank
|657
|13
|Turanbank
|572
|14
|International Bank of Azerbaijan
|480
|15
|Bank of Baku
|255
|16
|Caspian Development Bank
|245
|17
|Expressbank
|187
|18
|Azer-Turk Bank
|143
|19
|PASHA Bank
|103
|20
|Bank Avrasiya
|83
|21
|Silkway Bank
|74
|22
|YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|52
|23
|Amrahbank
|48
|24
|Azerbaijan Industry Bank
|17
|25
|Rabitabank
|17
|26
|Bank VTB Azerbaijan
|2
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
