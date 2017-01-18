Ranking of Azerbaijani banks for total amount of state mortgage loans (01.01.2017)

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund (AMF) published the ranking of authorized credit institutions for the total amount of government mortgage loans.

Report informs, by the end of 2016 of Muganbank took first place in the ranking by the number of active government refinanced mortgage loans serviced by the authorized credit organizations.

Notably, in the country so far granted 18,162 mortgage loans worth 741.3 million AZN.