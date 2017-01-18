 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks for total amount of state mortgage loans (01.01.2017)

    So far in the country were issued 18,162 mortgage loans worth 741.3 million AZN

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund (AMF) published the ranking of authorized credit institutions for the total amount of government mortgage loans.

    Report informs, by the end of 2016 of Muganbank took first place in the ranking by the number of active government refinanced mortgage loans serviced by the authorized credit organizations.

    Notably, in the country so far granted 18,162 mortgage loans worth 741.3 million AZN.

    No.BanksActive loans, unit
    1Muganbank2 128
    2Bank BTB1 942
    3AGBank1 551
    4Xalg Bank1 437
    5Demirbank1 395
    6Unibank1 227
    7Nikoil Bank1 116
    8Bank Respublika937
    9NBC Bank781
    10AFB Bank716
    11Kapital Bank693
    12Atabank657
    13Turanbank572
    14International Bank of Azerbaijan480
    15Bank of Baku255
    16Caspian Development Bank245
    17Expressbank187
    18Azer-Turk Bank143
    19PASHA Bank103
    20Bank Avrasiya83
    21Silkway Bank74
    22YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan52
    23Amrahbank48
    24Azerbaijan Industry Bank17
    25Rabitabank17
    26Bank VTB Azerbaijan2
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi