    Finance
    • 01 November, 2025
    • 17:50
    Public deposits in Azerbaijani banks surge by nearly 9%

    As of October 1, 2025, the deposit portfolio of Azerbaijani banks amounted to just over 41.7 billion manats (approximately $24.53 billion), Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    This is an increase of 0.6% compared to the previous month, 3.6% compared to the beginning of the year, and 8.8% compared to October 1 of last year.

    Of this total, 53.3%, or just over 22.2 billion manats (approximately $13.07 billion), belonged to non-financial institutions-an increase of 3.4% year-on-year.

    Over the year, household deposits rose by 11.5% to nearly 15.8 billion manats (approximately $9.29 billion), while deposits from financial institutions increased by 37% to roughly 3.7 billion manats (approximately $2.17 billion).

    During the reporting period, total short-term deposits amounted to just over 22.4 billion manats (approximately $13.18 billion), a decrease of 2.4 percent over the year, while long-term deposits reached almost 19.3 billion manats (approximately $11.35 billion), an increase of 25.5 percent.

    Azerbaijan Central Bank deposits
    Azərbaycan banklarında əhalinin əmanətləri 11,5 % artıb
    Вклады населения в азербайджанских банках выросли на 11,5%

