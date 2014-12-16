Proficite of Azerbaijan state budget falls 13% annually

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ As of January-October of this year, profits of Azerbaijan state budget amounted to 15,8 billion manats, and expenditures made 13,9 billion manats.

Report informs referring the monthly report of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan Republic, proficite occurred on budget realization made 1,9 billion manats constituted 3,9% of GDP. In comparison with the same period of previous year, proficite occurred on budget realization decreased by 13,0%. Decrease was 2,8% on returns, and 1,1% on expenditures.

15,9% of incomes accounted to VAT (Value Added Tax), 13,6% profit tax of legal persons, 5% profit tax of physical persons, 4,4% excises, 3,8% taxes for foreign trade, 2,6% other taxes, 54,7% tax-free profits.