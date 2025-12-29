Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    President Aliyev approves need criterion for 2026

    Finance
    • 29 December, 2025
    • 15:30
    President Aliyev approves need criterion for 2026

    President Ilham Aliyev has approved the bill on the need criterion for 2026, adopted by the Milli Majlis on December 9, Report informs.

    Under the bill, Azerbaijan's need criterion for next year is set at 300 manats ($176.5), which is 15 manats ($8.8), or 5.3 percent, higher than the current year's level.

    Ilham Aliyev need criterion Milli Majlis Azerbaijan
    Prezident 2026-cı il üçün ehtiyac meyarını təsdiqləyib
    Утвержден порог критерия нуждаемости на 2026 год

    Latest News

    16:35

    Azerbaijan, Rwanda approve agreement on the establishment of air link

    Foreign policy
    16:24

    President Aliyev approves SOFAZ's 2026 budget

    Finance
    16:20

    Azerbaijan expects to collect over $820M in compulsory health insurance premiums in 2026

    Finance
    16:09

    Azerbaijan to allocate 100M manats to investment funds in 2026

    Finance
    15:56

    President approves budget of unemployment insurance fund for 2026

    Finance
    15:51

    Azerbaijan sets new targeted upper limit for public debt-to-GDP ratio until 2029

    Finance
    15:43

    BP announces start date for seismic exploration at Shah Deniz field

    Energy
    15:30

    President Aliyev approves need criterion for 2026

    Finance
    15:13

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss petroleum product exports to Armenia

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed