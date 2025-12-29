President Aliyev approves need criterion for 2026
President Ilham Aliyev has approved the bill on the need criterion for 2026, adopted by the Milli Majlis on December 9, Report informs.
Under the bill, Azerbaijan's need criterion for next year is set at 300 manats ($176.5), which is 15 manats ($8.8), or 5.3 percent, higher than the current year's level.
