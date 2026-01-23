Platinum price hits historic record
Finance
23 January, 2026
- 16:07
The price of the April 2026 platinum futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) reached a historic high, rising by 5%.
According to Report, trading data confirm this increase.
The price of the platinum futures rose 4.86% to $2,702.1 per troy ounce and then accelerated further to $2,711.8 (+5.23%) per troy ounce.
Since the beginning of 2026, the price of the precious metal has increased by 24.49%.
Over the past week, platinum has risen nearly 16%, and since the start of January, it has gained more than 30%.
