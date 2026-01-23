Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Finance
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 16:07
    Platinum price hits historic record

    The price of the April 2026 platinum futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) reached a historic high, rising by 5%.

    According to Report, trading data confirm this increase.

    The price of the platinum futures rose 4.86% to $2,702.1 per troy ounce and then accelerated further to $2,711.8 (+5.23%) per troy ounce.

    Since the beginning of 2026, the price of the precious metal has increased by 24.49%.

    Over the past week, platinum has risen nearly 16%, and since the start of January, it has gained more than 30%.

    Стоимость платины обновила исторический рекорд

