Platinum price hits historic record

The price of the April 2026 platinum futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) reached a historic high, rising by 5%.

According to Report, trading data confirm this increase.

The price of the platinum futures rose 4.86% to $2,702.1 per troy ounce and then accelerated further to $2,711.8 (+5.23%) per troy ounce.

Since the beginning of 2026, the price of the precious metal has increased by 24.49%.

Over the past week, platinum has risen nearly 16%, and since the start of January, it has gained more than 30%.