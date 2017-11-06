 Top
    Close photo mode

    PetroChina suffers biggest loss in the world

    Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ China’s largest oil and gas producer PetroChina has faced the biggest challenge in its history.

    Report informs referring to USA Today, capitalization of the company fell by 5 fold from $ 1 trillion to $ 200 billion in last 10 years.

    PetroChina debuted on the stock exchange in 2007 after privatization becoming the first $ 1-trillion company in the world. 

    Ten years later, almost to the date, PetroChina shares have dropped by a staggering 82%, wiping out shareholder value of $ 800 billion.

    At the time privatization of PetroChina oil price was $ 68/barrel. Currently oil is sold for $ 62 per barrel.

    Notably, Its collapse is estimated as the biggest loss in the global market.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi