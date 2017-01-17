Operations with SOCAR bonds amounted to 35 mln USD in secondary market

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of transactions with SOCAR bonds on the secondary market amounted to 35.1 mln USD.

Report informs, Chief consultant on capital markets of SOCAR Ali Aghaoglu said.

According to him, in view of today's applications, this figure rose to 40 mln USD: "Secondary bond market of SOCAR significantly intensified. Mostly, individuals interested in the secondary market. Bonds are bought not only by citizens of Azerbaijan, but also foreign nationals, particularly, citizens of Georgia, Turkey and Russia."

SOCAR Vice-President of Economic issues Suleyman Gasimov said that the primary demand of investors for issue of bonds amounted to over 200 mln USD, which exceeds the issued volume.