Non-life insurance premiums in Azerbaijan reach $87.5M

In January–February 2026, non-life insurance premiums in Azerbaijan amounted to 148.3 million manats (about $87.5 million), the Central Bank of Azerbaijan told Report.

This represents a 4.1% decrease compared to the same period in 2025.

During the reporting period, non-life insurance payouts rose 25% to 47.664 million manats (around $28.1 million). As a result, for every 100 manats (about $59) collected in non-life insurance premiums, 32.1 manats (about $19) were paid back to clients, up from 24.6 manats (about $14.5) a year earlier.

Overall, Azerbaijani insurance companies collected 277.56 million manats (approximately $163.8 million) in premiums in the first two months of 2026, down 1.3% year-on-year.

Total payouts by insurers reached 148.8 million manats (about $87.8 million), a 37% increase compared to the previous year. This means that for every 100 manats (about $59) collected in premiums across the market, 53.6 manats (about $31.6) were paid out, up from 38.6 manats (about $22.8) in the same period last year.