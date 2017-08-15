New appointment made in 'PSG Kapital'

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ “PSG Kapital Investment Company” CJSC has appointed a new deputy director.

Report informs, Jafar Ibrahimli, a well-known securities market expert in Azerbaijan, financial analyst was appointed to this post.

Earlier, he served as member of the Supervisory Board of "Capital Management" Investment Company.

Notably, “PSG Kapital” was established in 2012. Its charter capital is 300,000 AZN. Shares of company 100% owned by Faig Aghababa Mammadov.