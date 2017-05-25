New appointment made in AFB Bank

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Elshad Ibragimov was appointed as new director of the treasury department of AFB Bank.

Report informs, he replaced Bekhnam Gurbanzadeh.

Notably, AFB Bank started operations in 2008 under the name Azfinansbank and was rebranded in 2009. The authorized stock capital of the bank is AZN 70.394 million. The shareholders of the bank are LLC Gilan (99.64%), Tahir Jamil oglu Muradov (0.18%, chairman of the board of Gilan Holding, which includes the bank), Gasan Akbar oglu Abdullayev (0.18%).