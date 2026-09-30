Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    KASIRGA kamikaze drone produced in Azerbaijan makes debut at ADEX 2026

    Military
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 14:18
    KASIRGA kamikaze drone produced in Azerbaijan makes debut at ADEX 2026

    The KASIRGA vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), developed by Bayraktar Teknoloji, the Azerbaijani subsidiary of Türkiye's BAYKAR company, has been seen for the first time.

    According to Report, citing Türkiye's defense industry portal SavunmaSanayiST.com, the UAV is being showcased publicly for the first time at ADEX 2026 in Baku.

    KASIRGA has a maximum take-off weight of 33 kilograms. Thanks to its vertical take-off and landing capability, it does not require a runway. Its control system is based on autonomous flight, visual positioning, and sensor data fusion. The UAV has an operational range of 60 to 90 kilometers and a maximum speed of 222 km/h. Its height and wingspan are both 1.7 meters.

    In kamikaze mode, the UAV identifies a target and dives onto it, destroying it with a 5-kilogram warhead.

    In reconnaissance and surveillance mode, KASIRGA conducts intelligence-gathering missions using an electro-optical (EO) camera and can return to base after completing its mission. In this regard, it offers greater functionality than a conventional one-way kamikaze drone.

    6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) kamikaze drone Azerbaijan
    Video
    Azərbaycanda hazırlanan KASIRGA şaquli qalxışlı kamikadze PUA ilk dəfə görüntülənib
    Video
    В Баку впервые показали KASIRGA - БПЛА с вертикальным взлетом
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