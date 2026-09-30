Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Channel 12: Another Dubai–Tel Aviv flight ordered to turn back

    Other countries
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 14:50
    Channel 12: Another Dubai–Tel Aviv flight ordered to turn back

    Another passenger aircraft operating a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was ordered to turn back halfway through its journey.

    According to Channel 12, cited by Report, the aircraft is returning to the UAE.

    No further details have been provided.

    Earlier, a FlyDubai aircraft operating a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv signaled a possible hijacking before landing in Saudi Arabia. It was subsequently reported that one of the pilots had allegedly attempted to cause the aircraft to crash.

    Aircraft incident Israel United Arab Emirates (UAE)
    "Channel-12": Dubay-Təl-Əviv reysinin daha bir təyyarəsi geri dönmək barədə göstəriş alıb
    Сhannel-12: Еще один самолет рейса Дубай-Тель-Авив получил команду развернуться
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed