Channel 12: Another Dubai–Tel Aviv flight ordered to turn back
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- 30 September, 2026
- 14:50
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Another passenger aircraft operating a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was ordered to turn back halfway through its journey.
According to Channel 12, cited by Report, the aircraft is returning to the UAE.
No further details have been provided.
Earlier, a FlyDubai aircraft operating a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv signaled a possible hijacking before landing in Saudi Arabia. It was subsequently reported that one of the pilots had allegedly attempted to cause the aircraft to crash.
"Channel-12": Dubay-Təl-Əviv reysinin daha bir təyyarəsi geri dönmək barədə göstəriş alıb
Сhannel-12: Еще один самолет рейса Дубай-Тель-Авив получил команду развернуться
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