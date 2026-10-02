Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan's monetary base up over 15%

    Finance
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 14:30
    Azerbaijan's monetary base up over 15%

    As of October 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's monetary base stood at just under 24.818 billion manats (approximately $14.6 billion), Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)

    According to CBA, this represents a 2.4% increase compared to September 1.

    During the reporting period, the country's monetary base grew by 10.4% compared to the beginning of the year and by 15.2% year-on-year.

    Azerbaijan's monetary base Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
    Azərbaycanda pul bazası 15 %-dən çox artıb
    Денежная база в Азербайджане выросла более чем на 15%
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