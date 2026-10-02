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As of October 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's monetary base stood at just under 24.818 billion manats (approximately $14.6 billion), Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)

According to CBA, this represents a 2.4% increase compared to September 1.

During the reporting period, the country's monetary base grew by 10.4% compared to the beginning of the year and by 15.2% year-on-year.