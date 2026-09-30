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    Azerbaijan Investment Holding and Silk Road Fund to establish joint fund

    Finance
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 14:21
    Azerbaijan Investment Holding and Silk Road Fund to establish joint fund

    Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH) and China's Silk Road Fund (SRF) are establishing a Joint Investment Fund.

    According to AIH, the fund will have total capital of 7.5 billion Chinese yuan, or approximately $1 billion, and will finance investment projects in Azerbaijan and other countries participating in China's Belt and Road Initiative.

    The fund will provide a framework for AIH and SRF to jointly assess investment opportunities and finance promising projects. The new mechanism is expected to create additional opportunities to expand investment cooperation between the parties and attract long-term capital to various projects.

    The establishment of the Joint Investment Fund is based on a Framework Agreement signed between AIH and SRF in April 2025. As a continuation of the cooperation established under the agreement, the parties have continued work on creating the fund and held discussions on potential investment areas, its structure and operating principles.

    The creation of the fund marks a further step in strengthening investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and China. AIH and SRF plan to continue cooperating under the fund to identify and finance projects of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijan Investment Holding China
    Azərbaycan və Çin Birgə İnvestisiya Fondu yaradır
    Азербайджан и Китай создают Совместный инвестиционный фонд на $1 млрд
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