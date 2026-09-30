Azerbaijan parliament approves classified information agreement with Slovakia

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Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis has approved an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Slovakia on the exchange of classified information.

According to Report, the bill approving the agreement was discussed during the first meeting of the parliament's autumn session.

The agreement was signed in Baku on July 8, 2026.

The document aims to ensure the protection of classified information exchanged or generated between the parties or between contractors under their jurisdiction.

The agreement defines the classification levels in accordance with the parties' national legislation. For Azerbaijan, these include "Specially important," "Top Secret," and "Secret."

Access to classified information will be granted only on a need-to-know basis to individuals who have been instructed on their responsibilities for protecting such information and have signed confidentiality agreements in accordance with the national legislation of the receiving party.

Classified information will be transmitted to the receiving party in accordance with the national legislation of the sending party or through another procedure agreed in writing between the competent security authorities. Electronic transmission may only be carried out using cryptographic means in accordance with procedures approved by the competent security authorities. The receiving party must confirm receipt of the classified information in writing.

The competent security authorities will, upon request, inform each other of changes in their respective national legislation, policies and practices concerning the protection of classified information.

Any dispute arising from the interpretation, application or implementation of the agreement will be resolved exclusively through consultations or negotiations between the parties, without referring the matter to any national or international court or third party.

Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted in a single reading.