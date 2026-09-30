Aghakarim Samadzada elected President of Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation

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Aghakarim Samadzada, First Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, has been elected as the new president of the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation.

According to Report, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the General Assembly of the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation Public Union was held today.

Speaking at the meeting, which took place at the administrative building of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Minister Farid Gayibov welcomed the participants and wished them success.

He expressed his gratitude to Mukhtar Babayev, who led the federation over the past four years, for his contribution to the organization's activities. Babayev, in turn, thanked the members for their trust and support.

Following the approval of the agenda, a report on the federation's activities during the 2022-2026 period was presented and approved by vote.

The assembly then held elections for the federation's leadership. As a result, Aghakarim Samadzada, First Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, was elected president of the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation.

Addressing the gathering, Samadzada thanked members for their confidence in him and stressed that he would do his utmost to contribute to the development of mountaineering in Azerbaijan.