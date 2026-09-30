Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Aghakarim Samadzada elected President of Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation

    Individual sports
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 14:40
    Aghakarim Samadzada elected President of Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation

    Aghakarim Samadzada, First Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, has been elected as the new president of the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation.

    According to Report, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the General Assembly of the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation Public Union was held today.

    Speaking at the meeting, which took place at the administrative building of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Minister Farid Gayibov welcomed the participants and wished them success.

    He expressed his gratitude to Mukhtar Babayev, who led the federation over the past four years, for his contribution to the organization's activities. Babayev, in turn, thanked the members for their trust and support.

    Following the approval of the agenda, a report on the federation's activities during the 2022-2026 period was presented and approved by vote.

    The assembly then held elections for the federation's leadership. As a result, Aghakarim Samadzada, First Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, was elected president of the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation.

    Addressing the gathering, Samadzada thanked members for their confidence in him and stressed that he would do his utmost to contribute to the development of mountaineering in Azerbaijan.

    Aghakarim Samadzada elected President of Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation
    Aghakarim Samadzada elected President of Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation
    Aghakarim Samadzada elected President of Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation
    Aghakarim Samadzada elected President of Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation
    Aghakarim Samadzada elected President of Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation
    Aghakarim Samadzada elected President of Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation
    Aghakarim Samadzada elected President of Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation
    Aghakarim Samadzada elected President of Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation

    Aghakarim Samadzada Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Farid Gayibov Ministry of Youth and Sports
    Photo
    Ağakərim Səmədzadə Azərbaycan Alpinizm Federasiyasının yeni prezidenti seçilib
    Photo
    Агакерим Самедзаде избран новым президентом Федерации альпинизма Азербайджана
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed