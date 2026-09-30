Azerbaijan ratifies air services agreement with Mongolia

Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis has ratified the Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Mongolia on air services.

According to Report, the bill approving the agreement was discussed during the first meeting of the parliament's autumn session.

The agreement establishes the legal framework for international air services between the two countries, including passenger, baggage, cargo and mail transportation along agreed routes, as well as the activities of airlines designated by the parties.

Under the agreement, each party grants the other the right to fly across its territory without landing, make non-commercial stops and operate services along the routes specified in the agreement's annex. Each party may designate one or more airlines to operate the agreed services, or change or revoke such designations.

Designated airlines will be provided with fair and equal opportunities to operate agreed services. The agreement also provides for reasonable tariffs and the prior approval of flight schedules.

Aircraft used for international air services, their regular equipment, fuel, lubricants, supplies and certain other goods will be exempt from customs duties and taxes under the agreement. It also allows designated airlines to transfer, in freely convertible currency, eligible income earned in the territory of the other party after expenses have been deducted.

The parties reaffirm their international obligations to prevent unlawful acts against civil aviation security and agree to provide mutual assistance in the event of such threats. The agreement also regulates the mutual recognition of certificates and licenses, security consultations and ramp inspections of aircraft.

According to the annex, airlines designated by Azerbaijan will be able to operate to Baku, Ganja, Nakhchivan, Lankaran, Gabala and Zagatala in Azerbaijan, and Ulaanbaatar, Khovd and Choibalsan in Mongolia. Intermediate and beyond points will be determined at a later stage. Designated airlines will also be permitted to conclude blocked-space and codeshare agreements.

Disputes concerning the interpretation or implementation of the agreement will first be resolved through negotiations. If no settlement is reached, the parties may agree to refer the dispute to an appropriate person or body. If no such agreement is reached, the dispute will be submitted to arbitration.

Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted in a single reading.