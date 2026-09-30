Azerbaijani athletes win three more medals at Mingachevir Regatta 2026

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Azerbaijani athletes won three more medals on the second day of the Mingachevir Regatta 2026 international tournament.

According to a Report correspondent in the region, Tengiz Gagnidze and Giyas Ahmadov claimed gold in the boys" K2 500-meter event for athletes born in 2008–2009, clocking 1:54.51.

The duo of Nuran Rahimli and Elvin Aliyev finished third in 2:03.43 to take bronze.

In the boys" C1 1,000-meter event for the same age category, Huseyn Samadli also secured bronze with a time of 4:43.54.

Azerbaijani athletes collected four medals on the opening day of the competition, held at the Kondalanchay Reservoir in Fuzuli. In the K1 and C1 200-meter events, Alimurad Hajizada took first place, Nuran Rahimli finished second, while Huseyn Samadli and Elmir Tarverdiyev secured third-place finishes.

The tournament runs through October 1 and features more than 100 young rowers from Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.