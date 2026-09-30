Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijani athletes win three more medals at Mingachevir Regatta 2026

    Individual sports
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 13:50
    Azerbaijani athletes win three more medals at Mingachevir Regatta 2026

    Azerbaijani athletes won three more medals on the second day of the Mingachevir Regatta 2026 international tournament.

    According to a Report correspondent in the region, Tengiz Gagnidze and Giyas Ahmadov claimed gold in the boys" K2 500-meter event for athletes born in 2008–2009, clocking 1:54.51.

    The duo of Nuran Rahimli and Elvin Aliyev finished third in 2:03.43 to take bronze.

    In the boys" C1 1,000-meter event for the same age category, Huseyn Samadli also secured bronze with a time of 4:43.54.

    Azerbaijani athletes collected four medals on the opening day of the competition, held at the Kondalanchay Reservoir in Fuzuli. In the K1 and C1 200-meter events, Alimurad Hajizada took first place, Nuran Rahimli finished second, while Huseyn Samadli and Elmir Tarverdiyev secured third-place finishes.

    The tournament runs through October 1 and features more than 100 young rowers from Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

    Azerbaijani athletes win three more medals at Mingachevir Regatta 2026
    Azerbaijani athletes win three more medals at Mingachevir Regatta 2026
    Azerbaijani athletes win three more medals at Mingachevir Regatta 2026
    Azerbaijani athletes win three more medals at Mingachevir Regatta 2026
    Azerbaijani athletes win three more medals at Mingachevir Regatta 2026
    Azerbaijani athletes win three more medals at Mingachevir Regatta 2026
    Azerbaijani athletes win three more medals at Mingachevir Regatta 2026
    Azerbaijani athletes win three more medals at Mingachevir Regatta 2026
    Azerbaijani athletes win three more medals at Mingachevir Regatta 2026
    Azerbaijani athletes win three more medals at Mingachevir Regatta 2026

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