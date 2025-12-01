Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    New appointment at Central Bank of Azerbaijan

    New appointment at Central Bank of Azerbaijan

    A director has been appointed to the Financial Management Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Report informs.

    CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov has signed an order regarding this matter.

    According to the order, Mehriban Janmammadova has been appointed to the mentioned position.

