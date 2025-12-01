New appointment at Central Bank of Azerbaijan
Finance
- 01 December, 2025
- 14:38
A director has been appointed to the Financial Management Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Report informs.
CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov has signed an order regarding this matter.
According to the order, Mehriban Janmammadova has been appointed to the mentioned position.
