    Negative trade balance between Azerbaijan and Russia increased by 32%

    Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia in January-August 2014 exceeded 1.2 billion dollars

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia in January-August 2014 amounted to 1.219 billion dollars.

    Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, goods supplied in Russia for 8 months amounted 428,559 mln dollars, which corresponds to 2.8% of the total export of Azerbaijan. During the same period, imports from Russia amounted to 791,168 mln dollars or 14.1% of total imports of Azerbaijan. The negative trade  balance amounted to 362.6 mln dollars

    Exports from Azerbaijan compared to the same period in 2013 decreased by 42.14%, imports - by 22.12%, and the deficit increased by 31.7%.

    Compared with 2012 the volume of trade between the two countries grew by 10.48%. During the past year products worth 1.077 bln dollars imported to Russia which corresponds to 4.5% of total exports of Azerbaijan. Over the same period, imports amounted to 1.505 bln dollars or 14.05% of total imports of Azerbaijan. The negative balance of trade turnover amounted to 428 mln dollars.

