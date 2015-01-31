Most Western indexes fell

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 30 at the US stock market Dow Jones index fell by 1.45% to 17 164.95 points, the S & P 500 by 1.30% - up to 1 994.99 points and the Nasdaq fell by 1.03 % - up to 4 635.24 points.

Report informs, on January 30 at the European stock market FTSE 100 index fell by 0.90% - up to 6 749.40 points, the German DAX fell by 0.41% - up to 10 694.32 points, the French CAC-40 index fell by 0.59% - up to 4 604.25 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold has risen by 1.77% to 1 283,00 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1.1305 dollars (-0.1%).