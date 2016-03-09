Most Western indexes reduced

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 8, on the US stock market Dow Jones index decreased by 0,64% to 16 964,10 points, the S & P 500 down by 1,12% - to 1 979,26 points and the Nasdaq by 1,26% - to 4 648,82 points.

Report informs, on the European stock market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,92% - up to 6 125,44 points, the German DAX decreased by 0,88% - up to 9 692,82 points, the French CAC-40 index went down by 0,86% - to 4 404,02 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold increased by14,10 or 1,111% to 1 255,00 USD, Euro against the US-dollar on world markets amounted to 1,0973 USD (-0,43%).