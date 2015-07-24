Most West indexes decline in world markets

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 23 at the US stock market Dow Jones index fell by 0,67% to 17 731,92 points, the S & P 500 by 0,57% - up to 2 102,15 points and the Nasdaq fell by 0,49% to 5 146,41 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index fell by 0,18% - up to 6 655,01 points, the German DAX fell by 0,07% - up to 11 512,11 points, the French CAC-40 index went up by 0,08% - up to 5 086,74 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold fell by 1,31% or 14,4 USD to 1 082,50 USD.

Euro against the US dollar on the world market amounted to 1,0974 (+0,31%).