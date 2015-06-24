Most West Fund indexes increased

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 23, Dow Jones index increased by 0,13% and made 18 144,07 in US fund market. S&P 500 index increased by 0,06% and amounted to 2 124,20 and Nasdaq increased by 0,12% and constituted to 5 160 09.

Report informs, FTSE 100 index increased by 0,13% to 6 834,87 points, French CAC-40 rose by 1,18% and made 5 057,68 points and the German DAX up by 0,72% to 11 542,54 points in European fund market.

This morning, price per ounce of gold in COMEX decreased by 0,79% and made 1 176,80 USD. Euro rate to US dollar up by 0,81% and made 1,1184.