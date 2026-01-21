Moody's confirms Azerbaijan's investment rating

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    21 January, 2026
    International rating agency Moody's has confirmed Azerbaijan's sovereign credit rating at "Baa3".

    As Report informs with reference to Moody's, the rating outlook has been confirmed as "positive".

    The agency notes that Azerbaijan's credit rating is supported by significant financial buffers, which reduces vulnerability risks to external shocks.

    At the same time, the agency notes that Azerbaijan's economy remains dependent on the oil and gas sector.

    The "positive" outlook reflects the agency's opinion that ongoing reforms may further reduce the economy's economic and fiscal dependence on the hydrocarbon sector.

    In addition, there are prospects for further strengthening the institutional framework and governance through current reforms aimed at improving monetary policy transmission, financial sector regulation, public finance management, and transparency of administrative processes.

    According to the agency's estimates, the effectiveness of current and future reforms in Azerbaijan, which will lead to improved governance, increased transparency, and policy predictability, are factors for improving the credit rating.

    Additionally, a significant improvement in economic and diplomatic relations with Armenia reduces the risk of escalation and geopolitical tensions, which will also positively affect Azerbaijan's credit rating.

    Moody's analysts believe that a downgrade of Azerbaijan's rating in the near future is unlikely. According to their estimates, the rating outlook may be changed to "stable" if the macroeconomic environment deteriorates or geopolitical tensions with Armenia intensify.

