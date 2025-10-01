Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Money supply in Azerbaijan reaches 21.5B manats

    Finance
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 15:57
    Money supply in Azerbaijan reaches 21.5B manats

    As of today, Azerbaijan's money supply totals 21.54 billion manats ($12.67 billion), according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    This marks a 2% increase compared to September 1. Since the beginning of 2025, the money supply has grown by 3%, and it is up by 3.1% over the past 12 months.

    Azerbaijan money suuply
    Azərbaycanda pul bazası sentyabrda 2 % artıb
    Денежная база в Азербайджане в сентябре выросла на 2%

    Latest News

    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Uzbekneftegaz invites third parties to participate in PSA with SOCAR in Uzbekistan

    Energy
    12:06

    Danish media: Copenhagen experienced serious problems in match against Qarabag

    Football
    All News Feed