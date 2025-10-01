Money supply in Azerbaijan reaches 21.5B manats
Finance
- 01 October, 2025
- 15:57
As of today, Azerbaijan's money supply totals 21.54 billion manats ($12.67 billion), according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Report informs.
This marks a 2% increase compared to September 1. Since the beginning of 2025, the money supply has grown by 3%, and it is up by 3.1% over the past 12 months.
