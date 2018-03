Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ In February 2016, the volume of monetary base in Azerbaijan rose by 601.1 mln AZN or 10.38% and as of March 1, 2016 amounted to 6 388.5 mln AZN.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), this figure reduced by 2 721 4 mln AZN or 29.87% compared to the same period last year.