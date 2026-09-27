Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    UEFA Nations League Group Stage Round 2 starts today

    Football
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 10:37
    UEFA Nations League Group Stage Round 2 starts today

    The second round of the UEFA Nations League group stage starts today.

    According to Report, a total of eight matches will be played in Leagues A, B and D.

    In League A, Germany will face Greece, the Netherlands will take on Serbia, while Portugal will meet Norway.

    UEFA Nations League

    Round 2

    League A

    Group 2

    20:00. Serbia – Netherlands

    22:45. Germany – Greece

    Standings: Greece – 3, Germany – 1, Netherlands – 1, Serbia – 0

    Group 4

    20:00. Denmark – Wales

    22:45. Norway – Portugal

    Standings: Norway – 3, Portugal – 3, Denmark – 0, Wales – 0

    League B

    Group 3

    20:00. Austria – Kosovo

    22:45. Israel – Ireland

    Standings: Austria – 3, Kosovo – 3, Ireland – 0, Israel – 0

    League D

    Group 1

    20:00. Gibraltar – Andorra

    Standings: Malta – 3 (1 match), Gibraltar – 0 (0 matches), Andorra – 0 (1 match)

    Group 2

    17:00. Lithuania – Azerbaijan

    Standings: Lithuania – 3 (1 match), Azerbaijan – 0 (0 matches), Liechtenstein – 0 (1 match)

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