UEFA Nations League Group Stage Round 2 starts today
- 27 September, 2026
- 10:37
The second round of the UEFA Nations League group stage starts today.
According to Report, a total of eight matches will be played in Leagues A, B and D.
In League A, Germany will face Greece, the Netherlands will take on Serbia, while Portugal will meet Norway.
UEFA Nations League
Round 2
League A
Group 2
20:00. Serbia – Netherlands
22:45. Germany – Greece
Standings: Greece – 3, Germany – 1, Netherlands – 1, Serbia – 0
Group 4
20:00. Denmark – Wales
22:45. Norway – Portugal
Standings: Norway – 3, Portugal – 3, Denmark – 0, Wales – 0
League B
Group 3
20:00. Austria – Kosovo
22:45. Israel – Ireland
Standings: Austria – 3, Kosovo – 3, Ireland – 0, Israel – 0
League D
Group 1
20:00. Gibraltar – Andorra
Standings: Malta – 3 (1 match), Gibraltar – 0 (0 matches), Andorra – 0 (1 match)
Group 2
17:00. Lithuania – Azerbaijan
Standings: Lithuania – 3 (1 match), Azerbaijan – 0 (0 matches), Liechtenstein – 0 (1 match)