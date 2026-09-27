UEFA Nations League Group Stage Round 2 starts today

The second round of the UEFA Nations League group stage starts today.

According to Report, a total of eight matches will be played in Leagues A, B and D.

In League A, Germany will face Greece, the Netherlands will take on Serbia, while Portugal will meet Norway.

UEFA Nations League

Round 2

League A

Group 2

20:00. Serbia – Netherlands

22:45. Germany – Greece

Standings: Greece – 3, Germany – 1, Netherlands – 1, Serbia – 0

Group 4

20:00. Denmark – Wales

22:45. Norway – Portugal

Standings: Norway – 3, Portugal – 3, Denmark – 0, Wales – 0

League B

Group 3

20:00. Austria – Kosovo

22:45. Israel – Ireland

Standings: Austria – 3, Kosovo – 3, Ireland – 0, Israel – 0

League D

Group 1

20:00. Gibraltar – Andorra

Standings: Malta – 3 (1 match), Gibraltar – 0 (0 matches), Andorra – 0 (1 match)

Group 2

17:00. Lithuania – Azerbaijan

Standings: Lithuania – 3 (1 match), Azerbaijan – 0 (0 matches), Liechtenstein – 0 (1 match)