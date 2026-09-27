Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 10:30
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

    In connection with September 27 - Remembrance Day - the memory of the martyrs is being honored in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    According to Report's local bureau, employees of ministries, committees, government agencies, enterprises and organizations in the autonomous republic, as well as members of the public, are visiting the graves of the martyrs of the 44-day Patriotic War.

    During the visits in Nakhchivan city and other settlements, flowers are laid at the graves, prayers are recited, and the memory of the martyrs who died for Azerbaijan"s territorial integrity is honored with gratitude.

    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
    Martyrs commemorated in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
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