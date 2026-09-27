Türkiye's Foreign Ministry commemorates martyrs of Patriotic War
Region
- 27 September, 2026
- 11:05
Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs commemorated the martyrs of the Patriotic War on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day, according to Report.
"On the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day, we respectfully remember with mercy our Azerbaijani brothers who lost their lives for Karabakh," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
It was noted that Türkiye will continue to stand by Azerbaijan under the motto "One nation, two states."
Türkiyə XİN: Qarabağ uğrunda şəhid olan azərbaycanlıları hörmət və rəhmətlə anırıq
МИД Турции почтил память шехидов Отечественной войны
Latest News
17:59
Photo
Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance DayDomestic policy
17:54
Photo
Labor Ministry staff visit Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:47
Photo
ANAMA chief visits Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:33
Photo
Event on Remembrance Day held in DashkasanDomestic policy
17:26
Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrsRegion
17:15
Photo
Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance DayDiaspora
17:11
Photo
UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underwayFootball
17:00
Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitudeDomestic policy
16:54
Video