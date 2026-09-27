Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Türkiye's Foreign Ministry commemorates martyrs of Patriotic War

    Region
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 11:05
    Türkiye's Foreign Ministry commemorates martyrs of Patriotic War

    Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs commemorated the martyrs of the Patriotic War on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day, according to Report.

    "On the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day, we respectfully remember with mercy our Azerbaijani brothers who lost their lives for Karabakh," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    It was noted that Türkiye will continue to stand by Azerbaijan under the motto "One nation, two states."

    Turkish Foreign Ministry Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day
    Türkiyə XİN: Qarabağ uğrunda şəhid olan azərbaycanlıları hörmət və rəhmətlə anırıq
    МИД Турции почтил память шехидов Отечественной войны
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