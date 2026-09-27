Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs commemorated the martyrs of the Patriotic War on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day, according to Report.

"On the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day, we respectfully remember with mercy our Azerbaijani brothers who lost their lives for Karabakh," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It was noted that Türkiye will continue to stand by Azerbaijan under the motto "One nation, two states."