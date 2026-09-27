President Ilham Aliyev visits Victory Park in Baku on Remembrance Day
Domestic policy
- 27 September, 2026
- 10:52
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Victory Park in Baku on September 27 on the occasion of Remembrance Day.
The head of state laid a wreath at the Victory Monument and honored the memory of the martyrs.
Then, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs with deep respect.
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