Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    President Ilham Aliyev visits Victory Park in Baku on Remembrance Day

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 10:52
    President Ilham Aliyev visits Victory Park in Baku on Remembrance Day

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Victory Park in Baku on September 27 on the occasion of Remembrance Day.

    The head of state laid a wreath at the Victory Monument and honored the memory of the martyrs.

    Then, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs with deep respect.

    President Ilham Aliyev visits Victory Park in Baku on Remembrance Day
    President Ilham Aliyev visits Victory Park in Baku on Remembrance Day
    President Ilham Aliyev visits Victory Park in Baku on Remembrance Day
    President Ilham Aliyev visits Victory Park in Baku on Remembrance Day
    President Ilham Aliyev visits Victory Park in Baku on Remembrance Day
    President Ilham Aliyev visits Victory Park in Baku on Remembrance Day
    President Ilham Aliyev visits Victory Park in Baku on Remembrance Day
    President Ilham Aliyev visits Victory Park in Baku on Remembrance Day

    Ilham Aliyev Mehriban Aliyeva Victory Park Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev və Mehriban Əliyeva Anım Günü ilə əlaqədar Bakıdakı Zəfər parkında olublar
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев по случаю Дня памяти посетил Парк Победы в Баку
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