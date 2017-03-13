Ministry of Taxes makes new appointments

© Report.az

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Personnel changes made in the Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Director General of the Preliminary Tax Crime Investigation Department of the Ministry of Taxes has been changed.

According to information, Khagani Gara Isgandarov was appointed as new Director General of the department. Earlier, Adviser to the minister Ilgar Ismayil Ahmadov served in this post.

In addition, new Coordination and Management Department established in the ministry and Ilgar Ahmadov appointed as Director General of the department.