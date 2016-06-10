Ministry of Finance to employ 15 personnel of State Service for Insurance Supervision

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Eight people from the State Insurance Supervision Service staff, liquidated by a presidential decree in February of this year provided with jobs in the Financial Markets Control Chamber.

Report informs, State Insurance Supervision Service staff were laid off. Only former chief of service Namig Khalilov transferred to the Ministryof Finance, appointed to the post of Adviser to the Minister of Finance.

Another 15 people will be employed in other departments and offices of the ministry.