Minister of Taxes changes department shiefs

    Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Taxes has made new staff changes. 

    Report informs, Director General of the Special Revenues Department Habil Mammadov appointed the Director General of the Local Revenues Department.

    Former Director of Tax Risk Analysis and Control Department Natig Shirinov has replaced him.

    Director General of the Department of Local Revenues Nasimi Jafarov was appointed Director General of the Department of Internal Security.

    Director General of the Baku City Department for Work with Small Entrepreneurs Sarkhan Mammadov was appointed to the position of Director of the Territorial Tax Department No. 3 of the Ministry. Former head of this department Samad Valiyev appointed Director General of the Baku City Department for Work with Small Entrepreneurs.

