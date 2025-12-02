Minister: No significant tax increase in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector in 2026
02 December, 2025
- 18:03
By the end of 2025, tax revenues from Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector are expected to account for 12.9% of GDP, the country's Finance Minister Sahil Babayev stated at today's plenary meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) while discussing the draft law On the State Budget for 2026 in its second reading, Report informs.
"We forecast this indicator to reach 13.1% next year. Therefore, there will be no significant tax increase in the non-oil and gas sector. Overall, tax revenues make up 15.9% of GDP in our economy. This means that the oil and gas sector operates under a higher tax regime, while the non-oil and gas sector has a lower one," the minister noted.
