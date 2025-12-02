Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Minister: No significant tax increase in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector in 2026

    Finance
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 18:03
    Minister: No significant tax increase in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector in 2026

    By the end of 2025, tax revenues from Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector are expected to account for 12.9% of GDP, the country's Finance Minister Sahil Babayev stated at today's plenary meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) while discussing the draft law On the State Budget for 2026 in its second reading, Report informs.

    "We forecast this indicator to reach 13.1% next year. Therefore, there will be no significant tax increase in the non-oil and gas sector. Overall, tax revenues make up 15.9% of GDP in our economy. This means that the oil and gas sector operates under a higher tax regime, while the non-oil and gas sector has a lower one," the minister noted.

    Maliyyə naziri: "Gələn il qeyri-neft-qaz sektorunda vergi yükündə ciddi artım yoxdur"
    Бабаев: Существенного роста налогового бремени в ненефтегазовом секторе в 2026г не ожидается

