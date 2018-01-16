Minister Mikayıl Jabbarov appoints his new advisors - EXCLUSIVE

© Report

Baku.16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Taxes of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov has appointed three new advisors for himself.

Report informs, with this appointment the number of his advisors reached five.

New advisors are Orkhan Nazarli, Abdulla Taghıyev and Khagani Abdullayev.

News on appointment of Khagani Abdullayev reported last week.

Earlier, Jabbarov has appointed Jamal Gasimov and Elnur Aliyev.

Previously, Gasimov was the head of Office at the Ministry of Education, Aliyev worked as a director of information section at the Ministry of Education. He also worked for a while as deputy director of Baku City Education Department and acting director.

By the order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated from December 5, 2017, Jabbarov was appointed as minister of taxes.