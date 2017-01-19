Milli Majlis discusses amendments to law 'On state duty'

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today, draft law on amendments to the law "On state duty" was discussed in the meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee for Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

Report informs, the draft envisages change in the amount of the state duty for licenses. It was stated that earlier, state duty didn't exceed 22 000 AZN, however, now the draft mentions state duty in the amount of 1 mln AZN.

State duty of 1 mln AZN considered for mobile communication services (name of technological standard).

The draft envisages 50 000 AZN for nation-wide television broadcasting, 2 250 AZN for TV broadcasting in Baku, 1 500 AZN for regional TV, as well 2 500 AZN for nation-wide television broadcasting, 1 250 AZN in Baku, 500 AZN for regional radio broadcasting.

If the license is for Baku, state duty is paid 100%, while 50% for regions.

In addition, the draft involves a change in the order of payment.

Under the amendment, "and provided that doesn't exceed 5 000 AZN for the paid state duty" words are added after "with the exception of" words. Namely, the amount, transferring to treasury account of the state authorities, carrying out the services and legal actions, must not exceed 5 000 AZN.