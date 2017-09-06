 Top
    Close photo mode

    Meeting with delegation of CIS Council of Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions held in SOFAZ

    Israfil Mammadov, the Deputy of CEO of SOFAZ met with the delegation

    Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting with the delegation of CIS Council of Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions was held today in the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

    Israfil Mammadov, the Deputy of CEO of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) met with the delegation of CIS Council of Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions on September 06, 2017.

    Report was told in the Fund I. Mammadov briefed the guests on the Fund’s activities, its role in the economy of Azerbaijan, the financed projects, management of its assets and investment activities, as well as, activities on transparency.

    At the end of the meeting questions covering SOFAZ's activities were answered.

    The delegation was also acquainted with the administrative building and museum at SOFAZ.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi