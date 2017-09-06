Meeting with delegation of CIS Council of Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions held in SOFAZ

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting with the delegation of CIS Council of Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions was held today in the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

Israfil Mammadov, the Deputy of CEO of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) met with the delegation of CIS Council of Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions on September 06, 2017.

Report was told in the Fund I. Mammadov briefed the guests on the Fund’s activities, its role in the economy of Azerbaijan, the financed projects, management of its assets and investment activities, as well as, activities on transparency.

At the end of the meeting questions covering SOFAZ's activities were answered.

The delegation was also acquainted with the administrative building and museum at SOFAZ.