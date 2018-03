Management of "Bank Respublika" changes

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Bank Respublika” OJSC Board of Directors (BD) appointed a new chairman.

Report was informed in the bank.

According to information, member of Observation Council (OC) of the bank Asaf Namazov has been appointed to this position.

Former chairperson Khadija Hasanova was elected to OC.

Notably, “Bank Respublika” was founded in 1992. Its authorized stock capital is 57 461 mln AZN. 14 individuals and 5 legal entities, including German “DEG Investment” and “Sparkassen International Development Trust” companies are the bank’s stakeholders.