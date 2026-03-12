Anaclaudia Rossbach: Azerbaijan focuses on building high-quality urban environment

Azerbaijan's designation of 2026 as the Year of Urban Development and Architecture reflects the country's commitment to developing high-quality urban infrastructure, fostering resilient communities, and supporting professionals in design and urban planning, Anaclaudia Rossbach, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, said at the opening of the XIII Global Baku Forum, according to Report.

"I commend Azerbaijan's decision to dedicate 2026 to urban planning and architecture. This demonstrates that amid uncertainties in globalization, the country is investing in improving its settlements and empowering the experts responsible for shaping and developing them. As UN-Habitat Executive Director, I hope the ideas and discussions at this forum will guide our shared actions in Baku and internationally. These ideas can influence the work of the World Urban Forum, future international processes, and most importantly, tangible investments in cities, housing, and neighborhoods worldwide," she said.

Rossbach emphasized that Baku joins the ranks of cities that have hosted both COP conferences and the World Cities Forum, helping shape responses to climate change and the urban future.

She expressed confidence that the Global Baku Forum will aid in community rebuilding, protect vulnerable populations, and contribute to creating more just and environmentally sustainable megacities.