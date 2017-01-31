Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (31.01.2017)

31 January, 2017 09:17

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last price



Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 55,23 -0,29 -1,59 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 52,63 -0,54 -1,09 Gold (USD/ounce) 1196 4,9 46 Indexes Dow-Jones 19971,13 -122,65 208,53 S&P 500 2280,9 -13,79 42,07 Nasdaq 5613,71 -47,07 230,6 Nikkei 19368,85 -98,55 254,48 Dax 11681,89 -132,38 200,83 FTSE 100 7118,48 -66,01 -24,35 CAC 40 INDEX 4784,64 -55,34 -77,67 Shanghai Composite 3159,17 0,004 55,53 Bist 100 86237,54 2410,15 8098,88 RTS 1175,64 -19,97 23,31 Currency USD/EUR 1,0695 -0,0004 -0,9821 USD/GBP 1,2486 -0,0069 0,0148 JPY/USD 113,77 -1,33 -5,52 RUB/USD 59,9112 0,034 -1,3618 TRY/USD 3,7812 -0,0888 0,2535 CNY/USD 6,884 0 -0,061