Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (31.01.2017)

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|55,23
|-0,29
|-1,59
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|52,63
|-0,54
|-1,09
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1196
|4,9
|46
Indexes
|Dow-Jones
|19971,13
|-122,65
|208,53
|S&P 500
|2280,9
|-13,79
|42,07
|Nasdaq
|5613,71
|-47,07
|230,6
|Nikkei
|19368,85
|-98,55
|254,48
|Dax
|11681,89
|-132,38
|200,83
|FTSE 100
|7118,48
|-66,01
|-24,35
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4784,64
|-55,34
|-77,67
|Shanghai Composite
|3159,17
|0,004
|55,53
|Bist 100
|86237,54
|2410,15
|8098,88
|RTS
|1175,64
|-19,97
|23,31
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0695
|-0,0004
|-0,9821
|USD/GBP
|1,2486
|-0,0069
|0,0148
|JPY/USD
|113,77
|-1,33
|-5,52
|RUB/USD
|59,9112
|0,034
|-1,3618
|TRY/USD
|3,7812
|-0,0888
|0,2535
|CNY/USD
|6,884
|0
|-0,061
Tural İbadlıNews Author
Share in Facebook