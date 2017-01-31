 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (31.01.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 55,23 USD/barrel

    Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/

     Last price

    		Compared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)55,23-0,29-1,59
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)52,63-0,54-1,09
    Gold (USD/ounce)11964,946

    Indexes

    		   
    Dow-Jones19971,13-122,65208,53
    S&P 5002280,9-13,7942,07
    Nasdaq5613,71-47,07230,6
    Nikkei19368,85-98,55254,48
    Dax11681,89-132,38200,83
    FTSE 1007118,48-66,01-24,35
    CAC 40 INDEX4784,64-55,34-77,67
    Shanghai Composite3159,170,00455,53
    Bist 10086237,542410,158098,88
    RTS1175,64-19,9723,31

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,0695-0,0004-0,9821
    USD/GBP1,2486-0,00690,0148
    JPY/USD113,77-1,33-5,52
    RUB/USD59,91120,034-1,3618
    TRY/USD3,7812-0,08880,2535
    CNY/USD6,8840-0,061
