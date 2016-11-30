Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.11.2016)

30 November, 2016 10:44

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 46,38 -1,86 9,34 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 45,23 -1,85 7,95 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 190,8 0 -242,3 Indices Dow-Jones 19 121,6 23,7 1 696,57 S&P 500 2 204,66 2,94 160,72 Nasdaq 5 379,92 11,11 372,51 Nikkei 18 321,5 -35,39 -712,21 Dax 1 0620,49 37,82 -122,52 FTSE 100 6 772,00 -27,47 529,68 CAC 40 INDEX 4 551,46 41,07 -85,6 Shanghai Composite 3 282,924 5,924 -256,256 Bist 100 74 205,48 -784,75 2 478,49 RTS 1 005,82 -12,36 248,78 Currency USD/EUR 1,065 0,0036 -0,0206 USD/GBP 1,2493 0,0077 -0,2253 JPY/USD 112,38 0,44 -8,17 RUB/USD 65,1057 0,234 -7,4152 TRY/USD 3,409 -0,0064 0,4876 CNY/USD 6,9047 -0,0106 0,411