Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.11.2016)

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|48,24
|1,00
|11,2
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|47,08
|1,02
|9,8
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 190,8
|4,7
|-242,3
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19 097,9
|-54,24
|1 672,87
|S&P 500
|2 201,72
|-11,63
|157,78
|Nasdaq
|5 368,81
|-30,11
|361,4
|Nikkei
|18 356,89
|-24,33
|-676,82
|Dax
|10 582,67
|-116,6
|-160,34
|FTSE 100
|6 799,47
|-41,28
|557,15
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 510,39
|-39,88
|-126,67
|Shanghai Composite
|3 277,00
|15,062
|-262,18
|Bist 100
|74 990,23
|626,78
|3 263,24
|RTS
|1 018,18
|-0,33
|261,14
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0614
|0,0025
|-0,0242
|USD/GBP
|1,2416
|-0,0061
|-0,233
|JPY/USD
|111,94
|-1,28
|-8,61
|RUB/USD
|64,8717
|0,0432
|-7,6492
|TRY/USD
|3,4154
|-0,036
|0,494
|CNY/USD
|6,9153
|-0,0035
|0,4216
Tural İbadlıNews Author
