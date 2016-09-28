Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.09.2016)

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|46,73
|0,21
|9,69
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|44,79
|0,12
|7,51
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1329,05
|-1,35
|-73,95
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18228,3
|133,47
|803,27
|S&P 500
|2159,93
|13,83
|115,99
|Nasdaq
|5305,71
|48,22
|298,3
|Nikkei
|16440,21
|-243,52
|-2593,06
|Dax
|10361,48
|-32,23
|-381,53
|FTSE 100
|6807,67
|-10,37
|565,35
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4398,68
|-9,17
|-238,38
|Shanghai Composite
|2988,54
|-9,63
|-550,64
|Bist 100
|77160,67
|434,93
|5433,68
|RTS
|973,18
|-13,65
|216,14
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1210
|-0,0007
|0,0354
|USD/GBP
|1,3003
|-0,002
|-0,1743
|JPY/USD
|100,59
|0,17
|-19,96
|RUB/USD
|63,856
|-0,0704
|-8,6649
|TRY/USD
|2,9761
|0,0012
|0,0547
|CNY/USD
|6,6711
|0,0000
|0,1774
Cavid Əzimov
