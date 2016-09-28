Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.09.2016)

28 September, 2016 10:13

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 46,73 0,21 9,69 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 44,79 0,12 7,51 Gold (USD/ounce) 1329,05 -1,35 -73,95 Indices Dow-Jones 18228,3 133,47 803,27 S&P 500 2159,93 13,83 115,99 Nasdaq 5305,71 48,22 298,3 Nikkei 16440,21 -243,52 -2593,06 Dax 10361,48 -32,23 -381,53 FTSE 100 6807,67 -10,37 565,35 CAC 40 INDEX 4398,68 -9,17 -238,38 Shanghai Composite 2988,54 -9,63 -550,64 Bist 100 77160,67 434,93 5433,68 RTS 973,18 -13,65 216,14 Currency USD/EUR 1,1210 -0,0007 0,0354 USD/GBP 1,3003 -0,002 -0,1743 JPY/USD 100,59 0,17 -19,96 RUB/USD 63,856 -0,0704 -8,6649 TRY/USD 2,9761 0,0012 0,0547 CNY/USD 6,6711 0,0000 0,1774