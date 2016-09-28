 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.09.2016)

    Brent oil - 46,73 USD /barrel

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)46,730,219,69
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)44,790,127,51
    Gold (USD/ounce)1329,05-1,35-73,95
    Indices 
    Dow-Jones18228,3133,47803,27
    S&P 5002159,9313,83115,99
    Nasdaq5305,7148,22298,3
    Nikkei16440,21-243,52-2593,06
    Dax10361,48-32,23-381,53
    FTSE 1006807,67-10,37565,35
    CAC 40 INDEX4398,68-9,17-238,38
    Shanghai Composite2988,54-9,63-550,64
    Bist 10077160,67434,935433,68
    RTS973,18-13,65216,14
    Currency
    USD/EUR1,1210-0,00070,0354
    USD/GBP1,3003-0,002-0,1743
    JPY/USD100,590,17-19,96
    RUB/USD63,856-0,0704-8,6649
    TRY/USD2,97610,00120,0547
    CNY/USD6,67110,00000,1774
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi