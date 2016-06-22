Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (22.06.2016)

22 June, 2016 09:58

Last price



In comparison with previous day price In comparison with

beginning of year Commodity Oil Brent (USD/barrel) 50,62 -0,03 13,58 Oil WTI (USD/barrel) 48,85 -0,52 11,57 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 272,5 -19,6 -160,6 Indices

Dow-Jones 17 829,73 24,86 404,7 S&P 500 2 088,9 5,65 44,96 Nasdaq 4 843,76 6,54 -163,65 Nikkei 16 169,11 203,81 -2 864,6 Dax 10 015,54 53,52 -727,47 FTSE 100 6 226,55 22,55 -15,77 CAC 40 INDEX 4 367,24 26,48 -269,82 Shanghai Composite 2 878,56 -10,25 -660,62 Bist 100 77 531,37 2100,84 5 804,38 RTS 937,22 2,18 180,18 Currency USD/EUR 1,1242 -0,0072 0,0386 USD/GBP 1,4652 -0,0046 -0,0094 JPY/USD 104,75 0,81 -15,8 RUB/USD 63,9494 -0,4198 -8,5715 TRY/USD 2,9099 0,0035 -0,0115 CNY/USD 6,591 0,009 0,0973