Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (22.06.2016)

|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with
beginning of year
Commodity
|Oil Brent (USD/barrel)
|50,62
|-0,03
|13,58
|Oil WTI (USD/barrel)
|48,85
|-0,52
|11,57
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 272,5
|-19,6
|-160,6
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|17 829,73
|24,86
|404,7
|S&P 500
|2 088,9
|5,65
|44,96
|Nasdaq
|4 843,76
|6,54
|-163,65
|Nikkei
|16 169,11
|203,81
|-2 864,6
|Dax
|10 015,54
|53,52
|-727,47
|FTSE 100
|6 226,55
|22,55
|-15,77
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 367,24
|26,48
|-269,82
|Shanghai Composite
|2 878,56
|-10,25
|-660,62
|Bist 100
|77 531,37
|2100,84
|5 804,38
|RTS
|937,22
|2,18
|180,18
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1242
|-0,0072
|0,0386
|USD/GBP
|1,4652
|-0,0046
|-0,0094
|JPY/USD
|104,75
|0,81
|-15,8
|RUB/USD
|63,9494
|-0,4198
|-8,5715
|TRY/USD
|2,9099
|0,0035
|-0,0115
|CNY/USD
|6,591
|0,009
|0,0973
