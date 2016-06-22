 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (22.06.2016)

    Brent oil - 50,62 USD/barrel

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/

     Last price

    		In comparison with previous day priceIn comparison with
    beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Oil Brent (USD/barrel)50,62-0,0313,58
    Oil WTI (USD/barrel)48,85-0,5211,57
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 272,5-19,6-160,6
    Indices
    		   
    Dow-Jones17 829,7324,86404,7
    S&P 5002 088,95,6544,96
    Nasdaq4 843,766,54-163,65
    Nikkei16 169,11203,81-2 864,6
    Dax10 015,5453,52-727,47
    FTSE 1006 226,5522,55-15,77
    CAC 40 INDEX4 367,2426,48-269,82
    Shanghai Composite2 878,56-10,25-660,62
    Bist 10077 531,372100,845 804,38
    RTS937,222,18180,18

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,1242-0,00720,0386
    USD/GBP1,4652-0,0046-0,0094
    JPY/USD104,750,81-15,8
    RUB/USD63,9494-0,4198-8,5715
    TRY/USD2,90990,0035-0,0115
    CNY/USD6,5910,0090,0973
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi