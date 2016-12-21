Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.12.2016)

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous

day price Compared to beginning of the year

Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 55,35 0,43 18,31 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 53,3 1,18 16,02 Gold (USD/ounce) 1133,6 -9,1 -299,5 Indices Dow-Jones 19974,62 91,56 2549,59 S&P 500 2270,76 8,23 226,82 Nasdaq 5483,94 26,5 476,53 Nikkei 19418,14 26,54 384,43 Dax 11464,74 38,04 721,73 FTSE 100 7043,96 26,8 801,64 CAC 40 INDEX 4849,89 27,12 212,83 Shanghai Composite 3102,876 -15,204 -436,304 Bist 100 77807,89 650,1 6080,9 RTS 1142,54 12,48 385,5 Currency USD/EUR 1,0388 -0,0014 -0,0468 USD/GBP 1,2368 -0,0027 -0,2378 JPY/USD 117,86 0,77 -2,69 RUB/USD 61,4445 -0,4612 -11,0764 TRY/USD 3,5254 -0,0079 0,604 CNY/USD 6,9527 -0,0078 0,459