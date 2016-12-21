Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.12.2016)

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous
day price
|Compared to beginning of the year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|55,35
|0,43
|18,31
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|53,3
|1,18
|16,02
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1133,6
|-9,1
|-299,5
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19974,62
|91,56
|2549,59
|S&P 500
|2270,76
|8,23
|226,82
|Nasdaq
|5483,94
|26,5
|476,53
|Nikkei
|19418,14
|26,54
|384,43
|Dax
|11464,74
|38,04
|721,73
|FTSE 100
|7043,96
|26,8
|801,64
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4849,89
|27,12
|212,83
|Shanghai Composite
|3102,876
|-15,204
|-436,304
|Bist 100
|77807,89
|650,1
|6080,9
|RTS
|1142,54
|12,48
|385,5
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0388
|-0,0014
|-0,0468
|USD/GBP
|1,2368
|-0,0027
|-0,2378
|JPY/USD
|117,86
|0,77
|-2,69
|RUB/USD
|61,4445
|-0,4612
|-11,0764
|TRY/USD
|3,5254
|-0,0079
|0,604
|CNY/USD
|6,9527
|-0,0078
|0,459
