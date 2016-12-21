 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.12.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 55,35 USD/barrel

    Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous
    day price    		Compared to beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent oil (USD/barrel)55,350,4318,31
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)53,31,1816,02
    Gold (USD/ounce)1133,6-9,1-299,5

    Indices

    Dow-Jones19974,6291,562549,59
    S&P 5002270,768,23226,82
    Nasdaq5483,9426,5476,53
    Nikkei19418,1426,54384,43
    Dax11464,7438,04721,73
    FTSE 1007043,9626,8801,64
    CAC 40 INDEX4849,8927,12212,83
    Shanghai Composite3102,876-15,204-436,304
    Bist 10077807,89650,16080,9
    RTS1142,5412,48385,5

    Currency

    USD/EUR1,0388-0,0014-0,0468
    USD/GBP1,2368-0,0027-0,2378
    JPY/USD117,860,77-2,69
    RUB/USD61,4445-0,4612-11,0764
    TRY/USD3,5254-0,00790,604
    CNY/USD6,9527-0,00780,459
