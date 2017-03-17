 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.03.2017)

    Brent crude now makes 51,74 USD/barrel

    Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/

     Last price

    		Compared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)51,74-0,07-5,08
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)48,75-0,11-4,97
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 227,126,477,1

    Indices

    		  
    Dow-Jones20 934,55-15,551 171,95
    S&P 5002 381,38-3,88142,55
    Nasdaq5 900,760,71517,65
    Nikkei19 529,79-57,06415,42
    Dax12 083,1873,31602,12
    FTSE 1007 415,9547,31273,12
    CAC 40 INDEX5 013,3827,9151,07
    Shanghai Composite3 268,93527,175165,295
    Bist 10090 268,32822,7712 129,66
    RTS1 096,2933,68-56,04

    Currency

    		  
    USD/EUR1,07660,0032-0,975
    USD/GBP1,2360,00690,0022
    JPY/USD113,31-0,07-5,98
    RUB/USD57,8081-0,6537-3,4649
    TRY/USD3,6253-0,05070,0976
    CNY/USD6,898-0,0169-0,047
