Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.03.2017)

17 March, 2017 10:08

Last price



Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 51,74 -0,07 -5,08 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 48,75 -0,11 -4,97 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 227,1 26,4 77,1 Indices Dow-Jones 20 934,55 -15,55 1 171,95 S&P 500 2 381,38 -3,88 142,55 Nasdaq 5 900,76 0,71 517,65 Nikkei 19 529,79 -57,06 415,42 Dax 12 083,18 73,31 602,12 FTSE 100 7 415,95 47,31 273,12 CAC 40 INDEX 5 013,38 27,9 151,07 Shanghai Composite 3 268,935 27,175 165,295 Bist 100 90 268,32 822,77 12 129,66 RTS 1 096,29 33,68 -56,04 Currency USD/EUR 1,0766 0,0032 -0,975 USD/GBP 1,236 0,0069 0,0022 JPY/USD 113,31 -0,07 -5,98 RUB/USD 57,8081 -0,6537 -3,4649 TRY/USD 3,6253 -0,0507 0,0976 CNY/USD 6,898 -0,0169 -0,047