Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.03.2017)

Baku. 17 March.
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|51,74
|-0,07
|-5,08
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|48,75
|-0,11
|-4,97
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 227,1
|26,4
|77,1
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 934,55
|-15,55
|1 171,95
|S&P 500
|2 381,38
|-3,88
|142,55
|Nasdaq
|5 900,76
|0,71
|517,65
|Nikkei
|19 529,79
|-57,06
|415,42
|Dax
|12 083,18
|73,31
|602,12
|FTSE 100
|7 415,95
|47,31
|273,12
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 013,38
|27,9
|151,07
|Shanghai Composite
|3 268,935
|27,175
|165,295
|Bist 100
|90 268,32
|822,77
|12 129,66
|RTS
|1 096,29
|33,68
|-56,04
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0766
|0,0032
|-0,975
|USD/GBP
|1,236
|0,0069
|0,0022
|JPY/USD
|113,31
|-0,07
|-5,98
|RUB/USD
|57,8081
|-0,6537
|-3,4649
|TRY/USD
|3,6253
|-0,0507
|0,0976
|CNY/USD
|6,898
|-0,0169
|-0,047
Nərmin Rəhimova
